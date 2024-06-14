April 3, 2025

Extras
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Oleksandr Merezhko; Kholood Khair; Alex Gibney and Jane Mayer; Art Spiegelman
Kenneth Stern, an expert on hate, shares his concerns with suppressing speech on and off campuses.
Ernie Tedeschi; Gregory Mankiw; Vali Nasr; David Culver; Kenneth Stern
George Church joins the show.
Peter Frankopan; Linder; George Church
Economist Oren Cass discusses Donald Trump's tariffs.
Chris Sununu; Ed Yong; Oren Cass; Gints Zilbalodis
Jasmine Mooney joins the show.
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Latest TV Episodes
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."