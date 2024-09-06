© 2024 KRWG
Alma's Way

Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur

Season 2 Episode 16 | 23m 25s

Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.

Aired: 09/22/24 | Expires: 12/27/24
Extras
Watch 1:44
Alma's Way
Hopping on the Train
Alma, Nestor and Gloria hop on the 6 train.
Clip: S1 E25 | 1:44
Watch 1:34
Alma's Way
The Picked Pepper
After waiting for the pepper to be ready, Alma and Becka put it in on display.
Clip: S1 E25 | 1:34
Watch 1:32
Alma's Way
Showing off the Chacho Pepper
Alma can't wait to show the amazing Chacho Pepper to her family.
Clip: S1 E25 | 1:32
Watch 2:10
Alma's Way
Chacho on the Loose
Chacho gets loose at the park.
Clip: S1 E16 | 2:10
Watch 2:19
Alma's Way
Playing with Chacho
Alma and Junior play with Chacho and make plans to go to a new playground together.
Clip: S1 E16 | 2:19
Watch 3:17
Alma's Way
Time with Junior
Alma realizes that Junior is upset because she wasn't spending time with him.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:17
Watch 3:18
Alma's Way
Three Kings Day
Alma and Junior get ready for Three Kings Day.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:18
Watch 2:03
Alma's Way
A Different Nochebuena
Alma's holiday didn't go as planned, but realizes that it was still a pretty great day.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:03
Watch 3:47
Alma's Way
Christmas Ornament Gone Awry
Alma and Junior make an ornament. It comes out wonky, but they still put it on the tree.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:47
Watch 3:25
Alma's Way
Too Scary
Alma, makes the Haunted Hallway at the Community Center Halloween Party too scary.
Clip: S1 E38 | 3:25
