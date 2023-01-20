© 2023 KRWG
Your Legislators- New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules

Published January 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST
New Mexico's 60-day legislative session kicked off this week. On the season premiere of "Your Legislators" we feature an in depth conversation with Democratic State Senator William "Bill" Soules about the legislative session and issues facing New Mexico. Senator Soules chairs the Senate Education Committee. Anthony Moreno talks with Sen. Soules about education, public safety, and economic development on the program.

"Your Legislators" airs on television from KRWG Public Media during New Mexico's Legislative Session.

