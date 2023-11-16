Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative shining light on issues facing region

On this episode, a conversation about the work of the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative. Anthony Moreno talks with Diana Alba Soular, project manager with the collaborative about the importance of local news and issues being reported on by the group such as COVID-19 recovery, broadband challenges, and food insecurity.

We also hear from Reyes Mata III, a freelance borderland journalist and KRWG's multimedia reporter Jonny Coker on the program. Both have reported on issues in the region for the collaborative.