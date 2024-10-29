Tiny fungus farmers

Humans aren’t the only farmers on the planet. Some other farmers are much smaller than we are. There are at least 247 species of ants that farm fungi. The fungi mostly don’t look like our tasty mushrooms but they are critical to the ants’ survival.

The fungi fall into two families that go back nearly 100 million years. Of course, ants go back farther it time, perhaps to 168 million years, and fungi go back even farther in time, to about 500 million years. What Ted Schultz and colleagues from 6 countries find is that many ants and fungi seem to have gotten together as farmers and the farmed about 66 million years ago. That date seems familiar, hmm. It’s the time of the great K-T extinction caused by the asteroid and volcanism.

The researchers used genetic sequences of 276 species of fungus-farming ants and 475 species of fungi. The variations in genetic sequences reveal approximate ages for the origins of the species. Matching ants and fungi shows a high probability that fungus farming originated about 66 million years ago, give or take some 13 million years.

Did ants’ farming arise from the need to use dead leaves and such for many years when terrestrial living organisms were knocked back? It’s a strong suggestion, even if the spread of dates is large, as genetic traces of age are necessarily noisy. Anyway, think of our little cohabitants underground with little John Deere hats.

Source: Science, 4 Oct. 2024, pp. 105-111.