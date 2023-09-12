When it's good to be a quitter

Smoking is down in the US, as a fraction of the population, but vaping is up. Vaping lets people satisfy their nicotine addiction – or begin one!

The argument that people use for vaping is that it’s less toxic than smoking. That seems to be true, in part, and we’ll get to that. The old saw is that people smoke for the nicotine, and die from the tar. Nicotine brings about 1.2 billion people to the deadly tar, causing 1/7th of all deaths in the world. That goes with the loss of 200 million person-years of life, given the average age of death from smoking.

Cigarette and cigar manufacturers need not worry about running out of smokers to buy their products. Globally, smoking is down from 27.8% of the population to 19.6% between 1990 and 2019, but population growth has led to their being more smokers now. Vaping, and all that: just get people to start the nicotine habit and you’ve got a person for life, almost. Nicotine is as addictive as cocaine or heroin and you lose fewer users per year.

The June 8, 2023 issue of the scientific journal Nature gives some evidence that nicotine itself contributes directly to death. It comes in pulses that boost blood pressure that helps harden arteries. It also inhibits automatic cell death (apoptosis) that clears some cancer cells, and it drives inflammation. Good news: stop smoking before age 40 and 90% of the excess risk of death is gone. Quit now, if you can.

