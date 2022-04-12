© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
science.jpg
The Science Digest

Storing high level nuclear waste

Published April 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM MDT
Nuclear fuel storage Finland Copper tube
Lehtikuva Lehtikuva/REUTERS
/
X00718
A copper capsule for spent nuclear fuel is pictured during the test in the Onkalo spent nuclear fuel repository in Olkiluoto nuclear plant area in Eurajoki, Finland, June 14, 2018. Lehtikuva/Emmi Korhonen/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN FINLAND. - RC14C82D5210

Vince Gutschick takes a look at successful nuclear storage options

The Science Digest
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners