© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bulletin on the Radio.jpg
The Bulletin On The Radio

A Recap of the Film Festival in Las Cruces and March Madness News

Published March 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM MST
The Bulletin on the Radio.jpg

This week, high school playoff basketball news, a recap of the Las Cruces International Film Festival. Also, we hear about Tresco announcing the company is ending one of its contracts to provide support for disabled adults. In the art world, we learn about work inspired by, and done during the pandemic. Also, the NMSU Aggies get ready for the conference tournament. Publisher Richard Coltharp has the preview of this week’s Las Cruces Bulletin.

The Bulletin On The Radio
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno anchors KRWG-FM's Morning Edition and KRWG-TV's "Fronteras-A Changing America"
See stories by Anthony Moreno