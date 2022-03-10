A Recap of the Film Festival in Las Cruces and March Madness News
This week, high school playoff basketball news, a recap of the Las Cruces International Film Festival. Also, we hear about Tresco announcing the company is ending one of its contracts to provide support for disabled adults. In the art world, we learn about work inspired by, and done during the pandemic. Also, the NMSU Aggies get ready for the conference tournament. Publisher Richard Coltharp has the preview of this week’s Las Cruces Bulletin.