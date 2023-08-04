© 2023 KRWG
KRWG Newsmakers

Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA)

By KRWG News and Partners
Published August 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT

In this episode, we begin by speaking with U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján about renewed efforts to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to New Mexicans near the Trinity Site before the expiration of RECA in 2024. We will also speak with Alicia Inez Guzmán, a journalist for Searchlight New Mexico, about her reporting on the impacts of the nuclear industry in the state.

