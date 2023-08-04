In this episode, we begin by speaking with U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján about renewed efforts to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to New Mexicans near the Trinity Site before the expiration of RECA in 2024. We will also speak with Alicia Inez Guzmán, a journalist for Searchlight New Mexico, about her reporting on the impacts of the nuclear industry in the state.

1 of 5 — IMG_3150.JPG 2 of 5 — IMG_3223.JPG 3 of 5 — Newsmakers1524.jpg 4 of 5 — TBDC demon. 1.jpg 5 of 5 — TBDC demonstartion 2.jpg