Climate Policy And The Future Of Energy

Several organizations including ProgressNow New Mexico came together to criticize the failure of several climate initiatives this past legislative session. They included measures to incentivize individuals to turn to products they can use in their everyday lives that rely more on renewable energy and less on fossil fuels. It’s no secret that New Mexico is incredibly reliant on revenue from the fossil fuel industry for the state budget. ProgressNow New Mexico’s Energy Policy Director Lucas Herndon joins KC Counts to discuss what happened during the session and what New Mexico’s energy future may look like.