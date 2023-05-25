© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News
KRWG Newsmakers

A Discussion on Native American Issues

By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM MDT

The American Indian Program at New Mexico State University aims to enable Native American Students to successfully achieve their post-secondary goals, producing graduates who, according to the program’s website, are self-actualized, successful role models who are viable, contributing members to the health, welfare, and peace of tribal communities and humanity. The program’s director, Michael Ray, will join KC Counts to discuss these issues by examining our past, present, and future.

