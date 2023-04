On this episode, we learn about an organization working to receive compensation from the federal government for damages caused by the Trinity Nuclear Test in 1945. Tina Cordova, the founder of the Tularosa Down Winders Consortium, will be joining the program. In two packages, we will learn about the Downwinders’ bi-annual protest at the Trinity Site, and we will hear about Holtec International’s efforts to build a nuclear storage facility in Southeast New Mexico.