Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Mark One Year

At the beginning of April, New Mexico marked one year as one of 21 states with legal adult-use cannabis sales. Since then, $300 million in sales have been made. The Executive Director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, Ben Lewinger, will join KC Counts to help us understand what that means for the state’s economy and to offer his perspective on the future of the industry. Marvina Thomas, founder and CEO of Fourtwenty Collections, talks about her experience becoming one of the first women of color to be a multi-state operator after launching her business in Las Cruces. That’s all this week on Newsmakers from KRWG Public Media.