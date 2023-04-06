Issues in Animal Welfare

New Mexico ranks between 48th and 50th in animal welfare according to Animal Advocates for Change. The organization was founded to address the policy side of the problem including laws to reduce abuse and neglect, increase compliance with existing ordinances, enhance population management, reduce the risk of injury, and more.

AAFC Co-founders Kathe Stark and Geri Wheelis join KC Counts on Newsmakers to discuss their efforts and we’ll hear from Michel Munier, the founder of Action Programs for Animals, who will tell us about efforts from the rescue perspective. You won’t want to miss our special guest T-Pot, who will tell the story of a rescue with his honey-colored eyes on KRWG Public Media.

