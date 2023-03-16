© 2023 KRWG
Gun Laws Considered by the New Mexico Legislature

By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM MDT
The New Mexico Legislature has been considering several pieces of legislation regarding firearms during the 60-day session in Santa Fe. Miranda Viscoli, the Co-President of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, joins KC Counts to explain the organization’s position on the proposed legislation. KRWG Public Media Multi-Media Journalist Jonny Coker talks to interested parties on all sides of the issue.  


Local reporting and programming on KRWG Public Media are made possible by patrons like you. Thank you!

