Gun Laws Considered by the New Mexico Legislature

The New Mexico Legislature has been considering several pieces of legislation regarding firearms during the 60-day session in Santa Fe. Miranda Viscoli, the Co-President of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, joins KC Counts to explain the organization’s position on the proposed legislation. KRWG Public Media Multi-Media Journalist Jonny Coker talks to interested parties on all sides of the issue.

―

Local reporting and programming on KRWG Public Media are made possible by patrons like you. Thank you!