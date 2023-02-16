Our Energy Future - going green, the Inflation Reduction Act, and more

Local, state, and federal leaders are looking for ways to adopt green energy policies and educate the public about ways they can be part of the transition. City of Las Cruces Sustainability Specialist Jenny Hernandez joins the program to discuss the city’s role in that effort, misconceptions about going green, and how the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to help local governments progress in the transition.

―

Local reporting and programming on KRWG Public Media are made possible by patrons like you. Thank you!