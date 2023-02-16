© 2023 KRWG
Newsmakers

Our Energy Future - going green, the Inflation Reduction Act, and more

By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST
Local, state, and federal leaders are looking for ways to adopt green energy policies and educate the public about ways they can be part of the transition. City of Las Cruces Sustainability Specialist Jenny Hernandez joins the program to discuss the city’s role in that effort, misconceptions about going green, and how the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to help local governments progress in the transition.


