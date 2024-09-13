© 2024 KRWG
KRWG News for Friday, September 13 at 6:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published September 13, 2024 at 9:37 AM MDT
Jonny Coker attended a town hall with Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story, who presented new crime numbers and discussed the impact of fentanyl and other drugs in the community. Also, KC Counts talks with Historic Preservation Commissioner David Chavez about the restoration of the historic Phillips Chapel, its connection to Clarence Fielder, and the opportunity to see it Saturday during a fundraiser. The church is located at 638 N. Tornillo Street in the Mesquite Historic District. The event takes place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 14.

