KRWG News for Friday, September 13 at 6:45 a.m.

Jonny Coker attended a town hall with Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story, who presented new crime numbers and discussed the impact of fentanyl and other drugs in the community. Also, KC Counts talks with Historic Preservation Commissioner David Chavez about the restoration of the historic Phillips Chapel, its connection to Clarence Fielder, and the opportunity to see it Saturday during a fundraiser. The church is located at 638 N. Tornillo Street in the Mesquite Historic District. The event takes place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, September 14.