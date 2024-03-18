KRWG News for Monday, March 18 at 7:45 a.m. By KRWG News and Partners Published March 18, 2024 at 1:02 PM MDT Listen • 5:56 Diana Alba Soular/ Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative A poster advertising satellite-based internet service is seen Dec. 9, 2022 in the farming community of La Mesa, 17 miles south of Las Cruces on N.M. Hwy. 28. New Mexicans face a Jan. 13 deadline to verify their internet speeds on a federal broadband map – a step that will be key to getting funding for faster internet in the future. Residents in several communities across Southern New Mexico say they struggle to access affordable, reliable high-speed internet due to limited options. Broadband investment in New Mexico and more.