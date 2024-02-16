© 2024 KRWG
KRWG News for Friday, February 16 at 6:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 16, 2024 at 11:13 AM MST

KC Counts talks with Gretchen Morgenson, author and senior financial reporter with the investigations unit at NBC News about the dangers of private equity, her Pulitzer Prize, and more. Morgenson will be speaking Tuesday, February 20th at Yates Auditorium at Pete Domenici Hall on the NMSU campus. The event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at:

https://business.nmsu.edu/news-events/2024/february/speaker-gretchen-morgenson.html

