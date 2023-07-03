© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Newscasts
KRWG Latest Newscasts

KRWG News for Monday, July 3 at 7:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT
A protester holds up an eviction-related sign in Washington, D.C. The coronavirus rescue package just passed in Congress sets aside $25 billion for rental assistance and extends a CDC order aimed at preventing evictions.
1 of 1  — A protester holds up an eviction-related sign in Washington, D.C. The coronavirus rescue package just passed in Congress sets aside $25 billion for rental assistance and extends a CDC order aimed at preventing evictions.
A protester holds up an eviction-related sign in Washington, D.C. The coronavirus rescue package just passed in Congress sets aside $25 billion for rental assistance and extends a CDC order aimed at preventing evictions.
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

KUNM's Megan Myscofski talks with Winter Torres, director of the New Mexico Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program.

KRWG Latest Newscasts
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners