KRWG News This Week: Addressing affordable housing issues in New Mexico

This week, Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz gave his State of the District Address. Scott Brocato has more on what Ruiz had to say. KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess talked with New Mexico State Representative Angelica Rubio to learn more about her efforts to address affordable housing in the state. Also, Jonny Coker talked with New Mexico Republican State Senator Crystal Brantley to get her perspective on this year’s 60-day Legislative Session.

