KRWG News This Week: State health official shares how to protect yourself against measles

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced the measles outbreak has resulted in one adult death in Lea County with 30 cases reported in the state since February 9th. This week, KC Counts talks with Dr. Chad Smelser, Deputy State Epidemiologist about the measles outbreak and how to protect yourself. Also on this week's program, Jonny Coker talks with New Mexico Democratic State Representative Micaela Lara Cadena to learn more about legislation being worked on in Santa Fe during the legislative session.

