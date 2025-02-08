KRWG News This Week: Local groups react to President Trump's executive action on border enforcement and immigration

President Trump's executive actions related to border security and immigration have some organizations in the Las Cruces area reacting to the change in policy.

The Las Cruces City Council voted to support a resolution urging the New Mexico Legislature to create an alcohol harms alleviation fund. Scott Brocato reports on the council’s actions.

New Mexico county officials have started to see pay raises after an amendment passed in November that allows countries to set the salaries of elected officials. KRWG Public Media scholar Noah Raess has more.

New Mexico Republican State Senator Crystal Brantley talks with Jonny Coker about legislation she is working on this legislative session.

Also, we learn more about events celebrating Black History Month on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. Anthony Moreno talks with Dr. Bobbie Green, President of NAACP Doña Ana County and Mr. Cecil Rose, Director of Black Programs with NMSU’s Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity.



