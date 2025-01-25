KRWG News This Week: Crisis Triage Center in Doña Ana County reopens

Doña Ana County’s Crisis Triage Center has reopened under new operator Summit Behavioral Health. Jonny Coker talked with community members and local officials who were at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the center’s new beginning. Also this week, New Mexico Democratic State Senator Bill Soules sits down with Jonny Coker to discuss the legislative session and issues he is working on. We also hear more about how one organization is planning to connect the community to our local public lands this year. Anthony Moreno talks with Patrick Nolan, Executive Director of Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks to learn more about the group's efforts to introduce more people to outdoor recreation in the area.

