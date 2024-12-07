Transit official: Zero fare likely increased bus ridership in Las Cruces

This week, Scott Brocato reports on how a free bus ride program may be making an impact in Las Cruces. Mike Bartholomew, RoadRunner Transit’s director since 2002 said bus ridership has increased in recent years with the program.

“The zero-fare started at the very end of November 2022, and it very likely has led to quite an increase in our ridership," Bartholomew told KRWG News.

Also this week, Tortugas Pueblo prepares for its annual fiesta.

KC Counts talks with David Fierro, a pueblo elder, about the history and significance of the Fiesta of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

