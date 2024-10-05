New Mexico Senate and State Rep. candidates kick off television forums on KRWG Public Media

This week, on the segment Puentes, the editors of the new book "Frontera Madre(Hood)" bring to light the activism and resistance of mothers in the borderlands. Also, we bring you KRWG 2024 Election coverage featuring previews of television candidate forums for New Mexico Senate Districts 36 and 38. We also preview the New Mexico House District 34 candidate forum. Catch up on the latest news content from KRWG Public Media.

