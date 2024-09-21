Study: Water-related violence on the rise across the globe

New research from the Pacific Institute, a global water think tank shows that in many parts of the world, there's a rise in armed conflicts over access to water. Anthony Moreno talks with Dr. Peter Gleick, Senior Fellow and Co-founder of the Pacific Institute and Morgan Shimabuku, senior researcher with the institute to learn more. Also, KC Counts talks with Lindsay Kaldon, fission surface power project manager and Air Force Reserves Captain, about powering space exploration and New Mexico's place in those efforts.

