New Mexicans share thoughts on public safety

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham hosted a town hall in Las Cruces this week to discuss public safety. Scott Brocato has more on the community discussion. Also, Jonny Coker talked with officials in New Mexico to get their perspective on how they feel public safety should be addressed. We also hear from local business owners and nonprofits who share concerns about addressing crime in the state.

Also on the program, Anthony Moreno talks with Tina Cordova, co-founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium to learn more about the group's efforts to get compensation for those who have been impacted by nuclear testing, nuclear waste and uranium mining. We also hear more about why the City of Las Cruces wants to raise the gross receipts tax in the city.

