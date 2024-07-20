KRWG News This Week: Memorial Medical Center to be investigated by NM Dept. of Justice
NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced this week that his department will be investigating Memorial Medical Center over allegations that may constitute violations of New Mexico and federal law, including denying medical services and refusing to treat cancer patients. Also, investigative Journalist Jerry Redfern shares more about his reporting into possible violations at oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin.