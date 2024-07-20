© 2024 KRWG
KRWG News This Week: Memorial Medical Center to be investigated by NM Dept. of Justice

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 20, 2024 at 8:51 AM MDT
At the Doña Ana County Government Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced that the New Mexico Department of Justice is launching an investigation into Memorial Medical Center following allegations including refusing to treat cancer patients, failing to screen patients for financial assistance and more.
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced this week that his department will be investigating Memorial Medical Center over allegations that may constitute violations of New Mexico and federal law, including denying medical services and refusing to treat cancer patients. Also, investigative Journalist Jerry Redfern shares more about his reporting into possible violations at oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin.

