This week, recovery efforts are underway in the Village of Ruidoso as fire crews continue suppression efforts on the South Fork and Salt Fires that have burned around 25,000 acres as of Saturday. Local businesses are already open as horse racing returns to the area this weekend. Also on the program, we hear from Las Cruces musician Chris Baker who is featured on KRWG's Music Spotlight tonight at 10 p.m. on KRWG-TV.