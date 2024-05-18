Concerns around housing continue in Las Cruces

This week, KC Counts talks with Lt. Governor Howie Morales about mental health concerns in the state. Jonny Cooker sits down for an in depth conversation with Nicole Martinez, executive director at Mesilla Valley Community of Hope to talk about the growing issues of housing within the community. Also, the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks celebrates 10 years. Anthony Moreno talks with Patrick Nolan, executive director of Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks to learn more about how the monument has made an impact in the region.