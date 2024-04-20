Experts warn rising temperatures will impact water conservation efforts

Drought in the Southwest has forced many farmers in the region to change the way they irrigate their crops, but experts warn more action is needed to conserve water. KRWG's Jonny Coker talked to Dr. Dave DuBois, State Climatologist for New Mexico and Dr. Phil King, Engineering Advisor for the Elephant Butte Irrigation District to learn more about challenges facing our water future in the region. Also, on the program we hear from Las Cruces City Councilor Cassie McClure who shares thoughts on issues facing the city.

Catch up on recent stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News This Week.