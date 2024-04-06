© 2024 KRWG
New Mexico's elections rank top in the country

By KRWG News and Partners
Published April 6, 2024 at 1:39 PM MDT
A voting sign outside of a polling location in Mesilla Park, New Mexico.
Anthony Moreno
A voting sign outside of a polling location in Mesilla Park, New Mexico.

New Mexico recently was ranked top in the country for election performance in the 2022 midterm elections. Anthony Moreno talks with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to learn more about the findings of the Elections Performance Index from the Election Data and Science Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Also, Jonny Coker speaks with Angela Allbee, the Manager of Oregon’s Psilocybin Services Section to learn more about how the state has implemented policy for psychedelic therapy.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
