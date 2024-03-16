Residents, officials share thoughts on public safety

KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess reports on how some in the community are pointing to bail reform in New Mexico as one of the reasons why criminal activity is impacting the area. Also, KC Counts talks with Las Cruces City Councilor Johana Bencomo who shares her perspective on how the community can move forward after the death of LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez who was killed while on duty last month.

