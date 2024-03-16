© 2024 KRWG
Residents, officials share thoughts on public safety

By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 16, 2024 at 9:04 AM MDT
Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says New Mexico has strayed from what bail reform was aiming to accomplish.
Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart says New Mexico has strayed from what bail reform was aiming to accomplish.

KRWG Public Media Scholar Noah Raess reports on how some in the community are pointing to bail reform in New Mexico as one of the reasons why criminal activity is impacting the area. Also, KC Counts talks with Las Cruces City Councilor Johana Bencomo who shares her perspective on how the community can move forward after the death of LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez who was killed while on duty last month.

