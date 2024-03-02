Sunland Park fire chief says more resources are needed to address issues at border

This week, officials in Doña Ana County say they are working to get a new provider to run the county's crisis triage center. Meanwhile, advocates and area healthcare providers are working to fill the void left by the center.

Also, Sunland Park Fire Chief Danny Medrano says resources in his department are stretched thin as his team works to address emergency calls at the border. Medrano said his department is working to bring in more staff to help with search and rescue operations. He recently sat down with KRWG's Jonny Coker to share more.

You can catch up on recent stories and interviews from KRWG Public Media on KRWG News This Week.

