New Mexicans share thoughts on proposed bills to address gun violence in state

Published February 10, 2024 at 2:22 PM MST
A Smith & Wesson Model 57 revolver chambered in .41 magnum.
A Smith & Wesson Model 57 revolver chambered in .41 magnum.

During this legislative session, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called on state lawmakers to adopt firearm-related bills to address gun violence. As lawmakers debate legislation, some New Mexicans are applauding the effort, while others feel that the legislation will only hurt law-abiding citizens. KRWG's Jonny Coker has more on the issue.

Also, on this program we discuss the annual New Mexico KIDS COUNT Databook report on child well-being. Anthony Moreno talks with Emily Wildau, Senior Research & Policy Analyst for New Mexico Voices for Children to gain more insight on this year’s report.

Catch up on recent stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

