KRWG News This Week

Officials plan prescribed fire in Gila National Forest

By KRWG News and Partners
Published December 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST
Locations of the Wilderness District prescribed fires
Maribeth Pecotte
Locations of the Wilderness District prescribed fires

This week, the Gila National Forest Wilderness Ranger District is planning to conduct multiple prescribed fires. Also, we learn about a new film that shares the story of three Silver City teenagers who died in service to the Gila Wilderness. The film shares a story of grief and hope in a journey down the river. Emily Guerra talks with author Philip Connors about the film "Journey Down the Gila." Connors also discusses his book A Song for the River.

KRWG News and Partners
