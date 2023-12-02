Officials plan prescribed fire in Gila National Forest

This week, the Gila National Forest Wilderness Ranger District is planning to conduct multiple prescribed fires. Also, we learn about a new film that shares the story of three Silver City teenagers who died in service to the Gila Wilderness. The film shares a story of grief and hope in a journey down the river. Emily Guerra talks with author Philip Connors about the film "Journey Down the Gila." Connors also discusses his book A Song for the River.