Mayoral candidates in Las Cruces discuss issues facing city

This week, a preview of the KRWG Public Media Las Cruces Mayoral Candidate Forum. Candidates weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing the city. KRWG invited all candidates running in the mayoral race to participate in the forum. Also, we hear from Dolores Huerta, President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Co-Founder of the United Farm Workers Union. Emily Guerra recently talked with the legendary organizer to discuss the importance of voting and civic engagement.