A discussion on the future of commercial space in the borderland

On the program this week, Jonny Coker speaks with Executive Director of Spaceport America, Scott McLaughlin about issues surrounding the spaceport and the economic future of the commercial space industry in our region. Also, Native American Storyteller Randy Granger shares more about his creative process. Granger's music will be featured in the "The American Buffalo" a film by Ken Burns. The film premieres October 16th at 7 p.m. on television from KRWG Public Media.

