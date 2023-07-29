© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

Efforts underway to expand Radiation Exposure Compensation Act

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT
Laura Greenwood, Tina Cordova, Berniece Gutierrez - Steering Committee for Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium
This week, we hear from U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján about renewed efforts to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to New Mexicans near the Trinity Site and others impacted by nuclear testing and mining of uranium before the expiration of RECA in 2024. Also, changes are on the way for the U.S. Citizenship Test. Immigration attorney Lauren Armstrong shares more on the program. These issues and more are discussed on KRWG News This Week.

