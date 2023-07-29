Efforts underway to expand Radiation Exposure Compensation Act

This week, we hear from U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján about renewed efforts to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to New Mexicans near the Trinity Site and others impacted by nuclear testing and mining of uranium before the expiration of RECA in 2024. Also, changes are on the way for the U.S. Citizenship Test. Immigration attorney Lauren Armstrong shares more on the program. These issues and more are discussed on KRWG News This Week.