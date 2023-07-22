Organizations work towards getting high speed internet to rural communities

A coalition was awarded $300,000 through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program to help connect borderland communities to reliable broadband. In Sunland Park, a group called Mamacítas Cibernéticas conducted a survey to show local government the digital needs of the community and to encourage officials to take action to improve high speed internet in the city. Also, we visit a rock music camp in El Paso that teaches girls to be whatever they want. Catch up on the top stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.