Organizations work towards getting high speed internet to rural communities

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM MDT
Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, tells attendees at a news conference on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Cruces that internet access in the region is much less than what federal numbers state. EPCF will administer a new internet-access grant in cooperation with local broadband advocates.
Diana Alba Soular/ SNMJC
/
A coalition was awarded $300,000 through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program to help connect borderland communities to reliable broadband. In Sunland Park, a group called Mamacítas Cibernéticas conducted a survey to show local government the digital needs of the community and to encourage officials to take action to improve high speed internet in the city. Also, we visit a rock music camp in El Paso that teaches girls to be whatever they want. Catch up on the top stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners