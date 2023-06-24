Addressing issues facing the LGBTQ+ community

This week on Newsmakers, KC Counts talked with New Mexico State Senator Carrie Hamblen and PFLAG Las Cruces Chapter President Ryan Steinmetz to discuss issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and how the state of New Mexico addressed some of those issues during this year’s legislative session. June is Pride month. We also learn more about the significance of the month and its history.

We also hear from researcher and NMSU public health professor Jagdish Khubchandani who shared more about a new study he co-authored that showed a large increase in the rate of Hispanic people killed by law enforcement in the past decade. Anthony Moreno talked with Khubchandani on this week's Fronteras- A Changing America. These interviews and more on KRWG News This Week.