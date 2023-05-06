© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News This Week

Former NMSU men's basketball players discuss lawsuit they filed alleging teammates sexually assaulted them

By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM MDT
WhatsApp Image 2023-05-03 at 3.30.58 PM.jpeg
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
William "Deuce" Benjamin Jr. speaks at a press conference about his experiences within NMSU's basketball program

This week, a press conference was held by former NMSU men's basketball players and their attorneys outside of NMSU’s Pan American Center. A civil lawsuit was filed last month that alleged that Shakiru Odunewu and William Benjamin Jr. were sexually assaulted by older players while playing for the team, and the school failed to intervene despite being aware of the assaults.

Also, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Las Cruces to discuss investments being made from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a Desalination Research Facility in southern New Mexico.

Catch up on the recent news and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

