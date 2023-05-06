Former NMSU men's basketball players discuss lawsuit they filed alleging teammates sexually assaulted them

This week, a press conference was held by former NMSU men's basketball players and their attorneys outside of NMSU’s Pan American Center. A civil lawsuit was filed last month that alleged that Shakiru Odunewu and William Benjamin Jr. were sexually assaulted by older players while playing for the team, and the school failed to intervene despite being aware of the assaults.

Also, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Las Cruces to discuss investments being made from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for a Desalination Research Facility in southern New Mexico.

