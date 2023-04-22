Tularosa Basin Downwinders want compensation from federal government

On this episode, Jonny Coker talks with Tina Cordova, founder of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium. The organization continues to work to receive compensation from the federal government for what they say are damages caused by the Trinity Nuclear test in 1945. We also hear from author and investigative journalist Katherine Corcoran who talks about her new book, "In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press." The former AP Bureau Chief for Mexico investigated the murder of well-known Mexican journalist Regina Martínez in 2012.