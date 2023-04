This week, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited New Mexico with stops in Deming and Las Cruces. Also, Anthony Moreno talked with U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) and California Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44) who serves as the Chairwomen of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about investments being made in southern New Mexico and across the country.