A fatal shooting at an El Paso Mall and NMSU fires men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar

This week, law enforcement in El Paso locked down Cielo Vista mall after a fatal shooting that left one person dead and others injured. Police took at least two people into custody after the shooting. Also, NMSU fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar after hazing allegations were reported. The university held a press conference this week to discuss the program. This program also features an interview with Democratic State Representative Joanne Ferrary and we hear more about how the City of Las Cruces is working towards using cleaner energy.