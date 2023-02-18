© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
krwg_news_this_week.jpg
KRWG News This Week

A fatal shooting at an El Paso Mall and NMSU fires men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar

By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST
State Police Cielo Vissta.jpg
Anthony Moreno
/
Texas State Trooper blocks the entrance to Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso Wednesday, February 15th.

This week, law enforcement in El Paso locked down Cielo Vista mall after a fatal shooting that left one person dead and others injured. Police took at least two people into custody after the shooting. Also, NMSU fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar after hazing allegations were reported. The university held a press conference this week to discuss the program. This program also features an interview with Democratic State Representative Joanne Ferrary and we hear more about how the City of Las Cruces is working towards using cleaner energy.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners