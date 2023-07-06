Issues & Answers: COVID-19 Recovery

We will be discussing clean air and COVID-19 recovery solutions. We will take a look at Las Cruces Middle Schoolers who took action to clean the air in their school by building homemade box-fan air filters. We will hear from New Mexico Representative Christine Chandler, who sponsored legislation that would aim to regulate clean air in public schools. And we will hear from Megan Jehn, a researcher with ASU who has done extensive work with Corsi Rosenthal Boxes. Our final guest will be Reyes Mata III, who has covered COVID-19 recovery in the Borderlands region, from how the pandemic affected rural broadband internet expansion to mental health outcomes.

This program is produced in partnership with the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative. A collaboration of newsrooms in southern New Mexico focusing on stories related to the pandemic and recovery in the region.

The project focuses on solutions-based reporting and is supported by The New Mexico Local News Fund and the Solutions Journalism Network.

You can learn more about this collaboration at surnmnoticias.org.