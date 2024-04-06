Lisa Van Winkle to perform retirement concert of American music

After 25 years of teaching flute at New Mexico State University, Dr. Lisa Van Winkle will perform a retirement concert that brings some of America’s most iconic composers to the stage. Entitled “American Rhapsody,” the concert celebrates the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” and will also feature music by Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, Eldin Burton, and Daniel Dorff. Van Winkle will be joined by pianist Justin Badgerow at the piano.

Van Winkle is the longest-serving tenured flute professor in NMSU’s history. In this interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin, she reflects on her teaching and performing career, as well as the skills she brought to her work from her prior career in banking, insurance, and nonprofit management. Most of all, she values her time she has spent with her students, who now number over one hundred. “Students here want to experience music and grow and become musicians,” she said. “My biggest legacy is what I have given to our students.”

Listen to the full interview to hear also about the music she’ll perform with Badgerow, and her plans for retirement. “There is a certain part of music that you can’t live without. It does something to your brain and to your heart and to your soul. I will still perform and I will still teach.” The concert is Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall.

Lisa Van Winkle

Musical clips included in the interview include:

1.) “Rhapsody in Blue,” by George Gershwin, performed by Gershwin (Elektra Nonesuch CD # 79287);

2.) “Flowing,” from “Duo,” by Aaron Copland, performed by Jeffrey Khaner and Hugh Sung (Avie, CD #4);

3.) “Sonatina for Flue and Piano,” opening movement, by Eldin Burton, performed by Jeffrey Khaner and Hugh Sung (Avie, #4);

4.) “Canzone,” by Samuel Barber, performed by Leone Buyse and Martin Amlin (Crystal Records, CD #317).

