American-Israeli crossover pop/classical musician Ariella Zeitlin to perform in Las Cruces

When she was growing up in Baltimore, Ariella Zeitlin received a strong classical training in violin but as she finished her master’s degree, she began exploring other modes of music. “I started looking for new sounds. For myself. I started listening to Turkish music, to more jazz, I just needed to immerse myself in all the different musical worlds,” she told Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin (who is also Ariella’s aunt). Over time, she developed a unique fusion style that draws on her classical background, rock, pop, Broadway, contemporary, Arabic, folk, Irish and much more.

Ariella will perform a free concert at Temple Beth El on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., mainly focused on Jewish, Yiddish, and Israeli tunes, but with other elements as well. Ariella’s cousin, Amalia Zeitlin, Executive Director of the local classical ensemble, Camerata del Sol, will perform a few tunes with Ariella as well.

During 2022, Ariella came out with her debut cd of original songs she has written over many years, “Revelation.” “My original music is a big hybrid – a big hybrid of different cultures and different influences that I’ve gotten from different places that I came from.” Ariella spent eight years putting together the album while also raising her two children and giving performances around the world. “I think that music is always a journey. And I think that people listen to the cd and they feel that.”

Leora Zeitlin / Ariella Zeitlin at KRWG

The concert takes place at Temple Beth El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Ave., and monetary donations are requested. You can register for the event at Eventbrite or on Temple Beth El’s FaceBook page. Attendees are also asked to bring winter socks, gloves, hats, or scarves for people at Camp Hope in Las Cruces.