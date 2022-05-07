Mesilla Valley Chorale celebrates half a century of singing

Mother’s Day will be historic for the Mesilla Valley Chorale this weekend. They’re celebrating a major milestone — their 50th anniversary — with their annual Mother’s Day concert, which will feature new and old favorites. “All the songs are about our love of music, and how music really enhances all of our lives and brings us together,” said Carol Nike, the choir’s new director, in this Zoom interview with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin.

Nike lived in UK for England for 25 years before returning to her hometown of Las Cruces, where, in both high school and at NMSU, she studied with earlier directors of the Chorale. She became the director during the pandemic after the passing of long-time director Nancy Ritchey.

Susan Ellington, founding member of Mesilla Valley Chorale, in a Zoom interview

Susan Ellington is a charter/founding member of the chorus and recalled that in the early years, the ensemble had a dessert concert format. “I remember thinking, ‘do you think people are going to want to spend $3 for a piece of pie and a cup of coffee?’ And of course they did, but that seemed like a lot of money 50 years ago!”

Listen to the full interview with Carol Nike and Susan Ellington as they talk about the past and the future of the chorus. The concert take place on Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. at the Rio Grande Theatre, and doors open at 2:30 p.m.